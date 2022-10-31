Comedian & Political Commentator, Dave Smith Coming to Poughkeepsie

Dave Smith is a comedian and popular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience. He will be coming to Poughkeepsie, New York next month.

The Joe Rogan Experience has been one of the most popular shows on the internet for the last 10 years. Rogan signed a lucrative deal with Spotify and since then the show has had its share of controversy. That hasn't seemed to hurt Rogan's subscriber list. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the channel had over 11 million subscribers as of April.

The fact is that being a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience is the place to be if you want to get yourself or your ideas to the masses. Rogan has the power to put lesser-known intellectuals or comedians into the mainstream with just one good episode.

One of Rogan's most entertaining regulars is New York City-based comedian, Dave Smith. Smith is a libertarian political commentator and he hosts a podcast called Part of the Problem. In a world filled with political divide, he seems to be one the only people who will criticize both sides.

Smith is an outspoken guest who appears on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. If you are a fan of Rogan's show then there is a good chance that you know Smith.