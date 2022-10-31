Spooky $1 Billion Prize Available For New York State Residents

It's Halloween and a lucky New Yorker might be in for a spooky billion-dollar treat this evening.

No one won the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing, so that means the jackpot for Monday night's drawing is an estimated $1 billion

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Estimated $1 Billion

425 Million Jackpot Draws Hopeful Lottery Ticket Buyers Getty Images loading...

The $1 billion jackpot makes just the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history that the advertised jackpot has reached $1 billion, according to lottery officials.

"If a player wins Monday’s jackpot, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history, only behind the world record $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot, and fifth largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history," Powerball officials wrote in a press release.

The biggest Powerball jackpot was $1.586 billion. Three winning tickets hit that jackpot back on Jan. 13, 2016.

37 Straight Powerball Drawings Without A Grand Prize

Person Holding a Stack of Powerball Tickets (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) loading...

There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row without a grand prize winner. Monday's drawing will be the 38th draw in the jackpot run, officials say. The last Powerball jackpot was won back on August 3.

The drawing for Monday night's Powerball is scheduled for 10:59 p.m. The cash value is $497.3 million, according to Powerball officials.

$1,000,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Chester, Orange County, New York

Recently, a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley.

Google Maps/Canva Google Maps/Canva loading...

The second-place $1 million ticket was for the Powerball drawing held on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

Six different tickets all won $1 million including one ticket sold in New York.

The winning New York ticket was sold at the Cumberland Farms store located at 38 Brookside Road in Chester, New York according to the New York Lottery.

