Winner! $1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold at This Hudson Valley Store

If you haven't been following the rising Powerball jackpot over the last few weeks, the jackpot has gotten into the range where everyone is talking about it. I'm one of those "jackpot chaser" players that really only plays when the jackpot gets over $500 million, I'm not sure why, it's not like I couldn't use ANY amount of lottery winnings but that really is the only time I ever go and buy a ticket.

At the beginning of the week, the Powerball jackpot was around $700 million and by drawing time Wednesday night many of us had our tickets ready, said a little prayer, and hoped for the best, right? (I promised that if I won I would do great things with my winnings...LOL!) Well nobody hit the big jackpot BUT one lucky person in Orange County did match all five numbers in Wednesday's drawing and is now a cool $1 million richer!!

Wednesday's numbers were 19 36 37 46 56 and the Powerball was 24. Nobody matched all six numbers but there were six second-place winners of $1 million with winning tickets sold in California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, and New York. The winning New York ticket was sold at the Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 38 Brookside Rd in Chester, New York according to the New York Lottery website. Congratulations to the big winner and who knows maybe we could be next because...

No player matched all six numbers, so the jackpot for Saturday's drawing is going to be an estimated $800 million. If you never played before, tickets to play Powerball cost $2 each and players need to pick five numbers and one Powerball and if you match all six you win the jackpot. Powerball also gives prizes to players who match less than all 6 numbers, Saturday's drawing will happen at 10:59 p.m.

