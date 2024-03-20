Another Big-Prize Powerball Winning Ticket Sold In New York State

New York State lotto players are continuing to strike rich.

It's been months since anyone has hit the jackpot for Powerball or the Mega Millions. Despite that, New York State continues to produce some big-time winners.

Another New York winning ticket was sold for Monday night's Powerball.

Hudson Valley Post reported on million-dollar tickets sold in New York State for recent drawings.

Second-Prize Mega Millions Sold In Erie County, New York

Second-Prize Powerball Sold In Queens, New York

Third Prize Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York City

The Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $687 million for the next drawing on Wednesday. That's because a jackpot-winning ticket wasn't sold for Monday's drawing. Wednesday's jackpot has an estimated cash value of $327.3 million.

A third-prize-winning Powerball was sold in New York State.

The New York Lottery today announced one third-prize-winning ticket was sold for the Mar 18 Powerball drawing.

That winning ticket was sold at Elmway Pharmacy located at 82-42 Broadway in Elmhurst, New York.

The ticket is worth $50,000.

Mega Millions Jackpot Nears $1 Billion

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing also didn't produce a jackpot winner. That means Friday's drawing is currently worth and estimated at $977 million.

Tips To Save Money, Remain Scratch-Off Jackpots In New York State

If you don't win, maybe these tips will help you save money. Or, take a look at the New York Lottery scratch-off games with the most top prizes left.

Information on both is below:

