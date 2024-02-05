$3 Million Scratch-Off Sold In Hudson Valley, 2 Top Prizes Remain In New York

A Hudson Valley resident just scratched her way to millions! Lottery officials confirmed more top prize-winning scratch-offs have yet to be won.

The New York State Lottery confirmed a woman from the Lower Hudson Valley won $3 million off a scratch-off.

$3 Million Scratch-Off Sold In Mount Vernon, New York

The winning scratch-off ticket was at Memorial Stationery located at 414 E Sandford Blvd. in Mount Vernon, New York.

"New York’s scratch-off games generated $4,406,338,198 in total sales during fiscal year 2022-2023. School districts in Westchester County received $154,983,517 in Lottery Aid to Education funds during the same period," the New York State Lottery stated in a press release. "The New York Lottery continues to be North America's largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-2023 to help support public K-12 education in New York State."

Westchester County, New York Man Wins $3 Million Scratch-Off Prize

Andrea Garvey of Mount Vernon claimed a $3,000,000 top prize on the New York Lottery’s Triple Jackpot 777 scratch-off game.

Garvey opted to receive a one-time lump sum payment of $1,386,630, after required withholdings, according to the New York State Lottery.

2 More Top Prizes Remaining

The New York State Lottery wants all to know there are still two top prizes remaining.

"As of this writing, there were two top prizes remaining on the Triple Jackpot 777 ticket. Players may check the status of any New York Lottery scratch-off game by downloading the Games Report at nylottery.ny.gov," lottery officials added in press release.

Mega Millions Jackpot Becomes Largest Prize In U.S. History at $1.6 Billion

