New York LOTTO Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold In Upstate New York

A jackpot-winning ticket worth $20 million was sold in Upstate New York. Check your tickets!

The New York Lottery confirmed the jackpot winner was sold in the Capital Region.

New York LOTTO $19.2 Million Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Schenectady, New York

Canva Canva loading...

On Monday, the New York State Lottery confirmed a jackpot-winning ticket for the March 23 New York LOTTO drawing was sold in Schenectady, New York.

The winning numbers for the March 23 New York LOTTO drawing were 06-20-38-48-52-54 with a bonus number of 46. To win the New York LOTTO jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59, according to lottery officials.

The jackpot-winning ticket is worth $19.2 million!

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Location Of Jackpot-Winning Ticket Discovered

Lottery officials said in a press release the jackpot-winning ticket was sold to a "New York Lottery subscriber." The press release didn't reveal the exact location.

Google Google loading...

But Hudson Valley Post did some digging on the New York State Lottery's website and determined the winning ticket was sold at the New York State Lottery Subscription Outlet located at 354 Broadway in Schenectady, New York.

The unknown winner has one year to claim the nearly $20 million dollar prize.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

A $1 million second-prize winning ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley for Monday's historic Powerball drawing. That ticket was sold at what's been called New York's "luckiest store."

CLICK HERE to find out where.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Feeling lucky? We've determined the best New York lotto scratch-offs to purchase and the lottery scratch-offs with the most jackpots remaining. See it all below:

10 Best NY Lotto Scratch-Offs To Buy In March

Mega Millions Jackpot Becomes Largest Prize In U.S. History at $1.6 Billion Getty Images loading...

New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining

March New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 59 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on February 22nd 2024, as we publish this article. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.