A Peek Inside The Abandoned Camp La Guardia in Chester, NY

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

There's something fascinating about abandoned buildings. You know that there was once a hustle and bustle of life within the walls but now is lifeless. The walls tell stories of a different time.

Unfortunately, there are a handful of abandoned locations across the Hudson Valley and the United States. Many of these abandoned locations are being torn down and built into new shopping centers and apartments. Kind of like what they're doing at the old Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie.

It looks like another abandoned building will be getting a facelift. Photographer Emma Ferriter, who along with her husband Shawn are the creators of the website Decaying Hudson Valley, reached out to us to share some amazing photos inside the abandoned Camp La Guardia in Chester, New York.

Ferriter tells us that there have been proposals to preserve the main building at Camp La Guardia and possibly turn the surrounding area into a glamping and arts center and possibly a wedding venue.

Camp La Guardia opened in 1918 according to Ferriter and was once a women's prison and then a larger homeless shelter. Ferriter calls Camp La Guardia "an abandoned lovers dream."

The Orange County Film Office describes Camp La Guardia as:

A former women’s prison and camp for the homeless, this now-abandoned facility is a haunting campus of derelict buildings. Years of neglect and vandalism have taken their toll on this property, however, it still boasts several large brick buildings with some additional smaller buildings on the side. The interior also contains remnants of its former life as a jail, including a canteen and holding cell

Below you will see inside the halls of the prison and homeless shelter that closed its doors back in 2008. Navigate the buildings that still stand thanks to Ferriter's talented lens.

A Peek Inside The Abandoned Camp La Guardia in Chester, NY

