6 Hikes That Lead to Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is the perfect escape for those looking to in touch with the outdoors.

There are so many trails to choose from and some are open year-round and make for a perfect snowshoeing adventure. Each hike is its own adventure and some of our local hikes have a piece of history scattered along different trails.

There are a handful of trails that will lead you to abandoned ruins and even plane crashes.

Exploring the Abandoned Bannerman Castle

The most popular abandoned castle in the Hudson Valley has to be Bannerman Castle. The abandoned military armory sits in the middle of the Hudson River in Dutchess County somewhere between Beacon and Cold Spring on Pollepel Island. Tour season starts in May and goes until October. There are also some tales that say Bannerman Island is haunted. Native American lore explains that Natives wouldn't step foot on the island as they believed it was possessed. But the past is the past, right?...RIGHT!?

Did You Know a There Used to Be a Mount Beacon Casino?

Nearby atop of Mount Beacon, you'll come across the ruins of the old casino and hotel that sadly suffered through a few fires and the Great Depression. You'll also spot the engine room for the old Mount Beacon Railway that brought guests from the trailhead to the summit in the early 1900s.

Family Drama Leaves Ulster County Victorian Estate in Ruins

Franny Reese State Park in Highland is filled with twists, turns and outstanding views of the mid-Hudson Bridge and Hudson River. It also is the home of a bustling Victorian estate, Cedar Glen. Dr. Charles H. Roberts owned the land and mansion in the 1860s, however, after his passing a "bitter dispute among his heirs" left the beautiful mansion in ruins, according to Walkway.org.

We know the Hudson Valley is rich with history and we're lucky enough to explore it freely with some amazing trails.

Check out 7 trails that will lead you to abandoned ruins across the mid-Hudson region. Happy exploring!

