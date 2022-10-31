Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31

Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31.

On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez.

Rockland County, New York Detective, Former NYPD Passes Away

Rockland County District Attorney's Office Rockland County District Attorney's Office loading...

Fernandez is from Rockland County. He died at 31.

"It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of Detective Xavier Fernandez, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office stated. "Detective Xavier Fernandez served the citizens of Rockland County with the highest caliber of professionalism and dedication. Xavier will be greatly missed and your loss will leave a void that can never be filled. We ask that you keep the family and friends of Det. Fernandez and the members of the RCDAO in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

The detective graduated high school in Rockland County in 2009. He then went to Rockland Community College where he earned a degree in Criminal Justice. As a little kid, Xavier always said that when he grew up, he wanted to “get the bad guys” and he did just that when he became an officer on July 2, 2015 for the New York Police Department, Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

Fernandez worked as an NYPD officer and PBA representative for the 44th precinct until November 14, 2021.

Pressure Cookers Left Around New York City Cause Brief Scare Getty Images loading...

Rockland County Detective Passes Away

He started working what's described as a "dream job" as a detective in his home of Rockland County in November 2021 and was assigned to the RCDAO Drug Task Force. He was quickly promoted to Group Supervisor.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Det. Fernandez worked closely with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to combat drug distribution and related violence in each of Rockland's towns and villages. Xavier was a huge foodie, loved country music and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by his devoted and loving sister Marleny Fernandez, and his beloved niece Mikayla. He is predeceased by his parents, Pedro and Melania Fernandez. Xavier is loved and will forever be remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues, and friends," the Rockland County DA's office added.

NYSP NYSP loading...

His cause of death was not released.

Funeral and service arrangements will be announced in the coming days, officials say.

Nastiest McDonald's Google Reviews from the Hudson Valley These reviews of Hudson Valley McDonald's are just outrageous. I scoured reviews for the craziest reviews. #13 had me dying of laughter!

6 Haunted Places in the 845

These 5 Counties Have The Highest Property Crime Rate In New York

At Least 38 Kids Are Still Missing This Year In New York State As of October 6, 2022, these children are still missing in New York