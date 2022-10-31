We have been feeling the impact and after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for some time now in all aspects of everyday life. When it comes to businesses and workplaces, so many have incorporated a telecommuting plan into business operations, while others have opted to close office locations completely, having all employees work remotely full time. A story in Forbes magazine earlier this year cited that projections indicate that by the end of 2022, 25% of all professional jobs in North America will be remote. With this, some businesses have even closed storefronts, moving to digital practices, and that is what happened to a local printing business in New Paltz recently.

PDQ Printing Operating on Web/Phone Based Ordering System

What had been a very popular business in New Paltz for quite some time, PDQ Printing, formerly in the New Paltz Plaza on Rt. 299, no longer has a storefront location for the business. Locals began noticing some services no longer being offered at the location, like their UPS and FedEx package services being removed from the store, and now they no longer have a store for customers to visit.

Customers, some saying they had used the business dating back to when the shop was operating in the Convenient Deli Plaza in New Paltz years and years ago, were concerned when rumors began circulating that PDQ was closed for good. Even a quick google search indicates that the shop is 'Permanently Closed' but this isn't actually the case.

Some additional research has indicated that PDQ has gone digital, accepting orders through their website that has information about 'The New PDQ' - now offering local pickup, shipping, and delivery options.

How To Order From PDQ New Paltz

PDQ has shared that they are expanding their shipping options, allowing customers to order on the 'website store' or even over the phone, and they'll have the products shipped directly to you, and there's also still the option for local pickup as well. Details on their website indicate that you'll receive a code when your order is ready, and that code will allow you to enter their location at 7 New Paltz Plaza in the back of the building to pick up orders. They have also shared that there will soon be a secondary pickup location at 526 Main Street at Diamond Car Wash.

