Millions Of Workers In New York State Get Surprise ‘Raise’

A number of New York State residents are getting a raise.

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants all New Yorkers to be aware that the state’s minimum wage will be increased on January 1, 2024.

Minimum Wage Increases In New York State

The minimum wage is now higher for one point seven million New Yorkers.

"Raising New York's minimum wage to keep pace with inflation will benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across the state," Hochul's office stated.

The pay raise impacts nearly 20 percent of New York's workforce, officials say.

"Today every minimum wage worker in New York officially gets a raise! Because if costs go up, so should your wages," Hochul tweeted on New Year's Day.

Minimum Wage Increase For Westchester, New York City, Long Island

New York’s minimum wage has increased to $16 per hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island.

The minimum wage for home care aides will increase to $18.55 an hour in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island.

Minimum Wage Increase For Rest Of New York State

The minimum wage for the rest of New York State has increased to $ 15 per hour.

The minimum wage for home care aides outside of Long Island, Westchester County and New York City is $17.55 an hour.

“New York’s historic minimum wage increase will help to ensure that New Yorkers can continue to keep pace with rising costs,” Hochul said. “Starting January 1, minimum wage workers who do not see the increase reflected in their paychecks are urged to file a complaint with the Department of Labor to make sure that they get the wages they are owed.”

Minimum wage workers who do not see increases reflected in their paychecks are encouraged to file a wage complaint with the New York State Department Of Labor.

"The elevation of the minimum wage serves as (a) lifeline for New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet as costs rise. Steady, multi-year changes allow businesses time to adjust while providing low-wage workers the ability to better support themselves and their families," New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

The minimum wage is set to increase by 50 cents in 2025 and another 50 cents in 2026 before indexing the minimum wage to inflation, starting in 2027.

"(Gov. Hochul) secured a historic increase to New York’s minimum wage that will continue through 2027 when it will then index to the rate of inflation, ensuring those hit hardest by affordability crisis – including women and people of color – keep pace with the cost of living," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

