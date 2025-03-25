Millions Looking For Missing New York Child Seen On Hit TV Show
A missing New York child was recently featured on a hit tv show.
She was last seen leaving her school.
Teen Goes Missing From New York City
A spokesperson for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children reached out to Hudson Valley Post in hopes we'd share information about a missing 16-year-old.
Juliette Kapon, 16, was last seen in New York City before Thanksgiving 2024.
Juliette was last seen on Nov. 19, 2024, leaving her school in New York, New York.
Her dad dropped her off at the bus stop that morning.
"Nothing seemed out of the ordinary," the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children told Hudson Valley Post. "However, school surveillance captured Juliette leaving the building around noon, which was the last confirmed sighting of the teen."
Featured On Hit TV Show
Kapon has now been missing for over four months. This past weekend, "millions of viewers joined the search" as Juliette was featured on On Patrol: Live.
The show is a "hit show on the REELZ network," officials say. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children partnered with the REELZ network to highlight missing child cases nationwide.
"Her story aired on Saturday, March 22, 2025, bringing national attention to her case," the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said.
Juliette's dad appeared on the show. He said the family is extremely worried for her safety.
"Juliette, we love and miss you so much. We just want to know that you are safe. Please come home," Juliette's dad said.
Juliette is described as being 5'3" 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Juliette or her disappearance is urged to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the New York Police Department (New York) 1-212-694-7781.
