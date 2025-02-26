Millions In New York May Lose Healthcare To “Bankroll Billionaires”

New York leaders say health care is being ripped away from millions in New York State to "bankroll billionaires."

On Tuesday, the House narrowly passed the GOP's budget resolution.

House Passes Republican's Budget Resolution

House Republicans Unveil Budget Bill With Tax And Program Cuts Getty Images loading...

A handful of House Republicans expressed concern with the bill's spending cuts. One of the top concerns is how the bill would impact social programs like Medicaid.

Despite concern, all but one House Republican voted to pass the GOP's budget resolution. The vote was 217 to 215. Thomas Massie, who represents Kentucky's 4th congressional district, was the only Republican who voted against the bill.

Every New York Republican in the House voted to pass the bill.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Rips Bill

New York Governor Kathy Hochul Holds Covid-19 Update Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images loading...

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement late last night ripping the bill. Hochul believes the bill will take away health care for nearly two million New Yorkers, adding the bill helps bankroll billionaires.

"House Republicans just voted to rip health care away from up to 1.8 million New Yorkers—all to bankroll giveaways for billionaires," Hochul stated. "Every New York Congressmember who backed this should be ashamed."

Hochul also released that statement on X, formerly Twitter.

House Minority Leader Jeffries Leads Protest Against GOP Budget Bill Getty Images loading...

Hochul added more in a second tweet, writing:

"The Republican assault on health care has begun — but they are in for a fight from New York State," Hochul said. "Call your representatives in Washington and let them know how you feel about proposed cuts to health care and more: 202-224-3121."

