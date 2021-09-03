Cleanup and restoration continues statewide after Tropical Storm Ida brought inches of rain to the area, and greatly impacted travel.

weekend busing schedule. Today, Friday September 3rd, Metro-North will be running Enhanced Weekend Service on both the Harlem and New Haven Lines. The schedule for the weekend service schedule can be found here . There will be no service on the Hudson Line, Wassaic, New Canaan and Danbury Branches. There will be no trains or connecting service on the Hudson Line until further notice due to significant track and infrastructure damage. This in addition to substitute busses not being available as a backup option. For Waterbury, substitute bussing will be available and run according to the

It was reported late Thursday night that crews will continue to work around the clock to remove trees, mud, and other debris as a result of Ida, from the tracks and restore full service. They are also working to restore power and repair damages tracks from washouts.

Riders should be aware, that while crews continue to make repairs, customers may encounter delays of between 10 and 20 minutes.

For those headed to the Bronx for the Yankee game, you are urged to utilize the hourly shuttle service between Grand Central Terminal, Harlem - E. 125th St., and Yankee Stadium.

In the city, the North End entrance of Grand Central Terminal has reopened as of 6:30am today, Friday September 3rd.

It is expected that weekend service will be in place through the entire weekend for the Harlem and New Haven Lines, through Labor Day Monday, and riders are encouraged to check the MTA site for updates on the Hudson Line.

Metro-North has announced that they will be cross-honoring tickets between the Hudson and Harlem Lines, and also waiving the surcharges for on-board fairs.