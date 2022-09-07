Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Newburgh, New York

Check those tickets! A lottery ticket worth $2 million was just sold in the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Lottery has confirmed a second-prize-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Orange County, New York.

Mega Millions Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold In Orange County, New York

"Mega Millions" Lottery Jackpot Tops $220 Million Getty Images loading...

The winning ticket was for the Friday, Sept 2., Mega Millions drawing. Friday's Mega Millions winning numbers were 39-40-52-60-67 with a Megaball of 20.

The second-prize winning ticket sold in Orange County, New York hit all five of the winning numbers but not the MegaBall. The Megaplier was played on the winning ticket," according to the New York State Lottery.

"For each extra $1 per game, you can add the Megaplier! This multiplies your prize – not including the jackpot – by up to five times," the New York State Lottery states about the Megaplier.

$2 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In Newburgh, New York

The $2 million Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Newburgh, New York. The winning ticket was purchased at the Smokes 4 Less located at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh.

Google Google loading...

It's unclear as of this writing who purchased the winning ticket.

