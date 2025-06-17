Medicine Sold In New York Pulled For Dangerous Infection Risk

Cold and baby medicines are now under recall after a dangerous fungus was discovered. Officials say the contamination could lead to life-threatening infections.

The FDA announced Zicam is recalling several products.

New Yorkers Warned About Zicam Recall

Church & Dwight Co. is recalling three Zicam products due to potential microbial contamination identified as fungi in cotton swab components, the FDA reports.

According to the FDA, swabs with microbial contamination can cause a "significant risk to the health and safety of consumers."

The FDA warns that it can lead to "serious and life-threatening blood infections" in people with nasal mucosa may be compromised due to inflammation and mechanical injuries.

"The risk is highest (potentially severe or life-threatening) among children and individuals with compromised immune systems or other underlying medical conditions," the FDA states.

What Zicam Products Are Recalled

Below are photos and key information for the recalled products.

Zicam® Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs

With UPC 732216301205, all lots: A zinc-free, homeopathic cold remedy swab designed to shorten the duration of the common cold.

Zicam® Nasal AllClear Swabs

UPC 732216301656, all lots: A nasal cleansing swab product (discontinued in December 2024).

Orajel™ Baby Teething Swabs

UPC 310310400002, all lots: Pre-moistened swabs designed to soothe teething discomfort in infants and toddlers.

Recalled Products Sold Nationwide

Zicam Cold Remedy Nasal Swabs, Zicam Nasal AllClear Swabs, and OrajelBaby Teething Swabs were all sold nationwide.

As of this writing, "no serious adverse events have been reported," the FDA reports.

Stop Using Products Right Away

Officials say if you purchased any of these products, you should "stop using the product immediately."

A full refund is available by visiting www.churchdwightrecall.com or calling its Consumer Relations team at (800) 981-4710.

