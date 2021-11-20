Medical Marijuana Dispensary Located in Kingston, NY Relaunches

While everyone in the State of New York patiently awaits the recreational sales of marijuana and cannabis products, there is one medical dispensary that is relaunching their business.

The store that has just wrapped up their rebrand and is welcoming customers is located in Kingston, NY. The name of the business is Etain Health, 445 NY-28, Kingston, NY 12401, and according to their press release, they claim to be:

New York’s only family-run, women-owned vertically integrated agribusiness and operated medical marijuana dispensary

While Etain is currently a medical use only facility, they do have information as to how to go through the process of getting your medical use card.

Where else can you buy medical marijuana in the Hudson Valley?

Be. Hudson Valley, 1147 U.S. 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

Curaleaf, 8 N Plank RD, Newburgh (next to the Burger King, near entrance to 84 West)

Sunnyside Medical Cannabis Dispensary (Rockland County) 345 NY-304, Bardonia, NY 10954

Medical Marijuana NP, Warwick and Goshen, 65 Main St, Warwick, NY 10990

Blue Calm Doctors Medical Marijuana, 100 Rock Ledge Dr, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569 How to get your card? You need to have an approved medical condition and be seen by an approved Marijuana Medical Practitioner.

The practitioner will certify you as having a condition that is approved by New York State.

Once you are certified, you will need to register with New York State.

Then you will get a temporary card, which along with a Government Issued ID, can be used to make a purchase at one of the New York State registered dispensaries'.

You are allowed to purchase up to a 30-day supply of marijuana, as deemed by your medical professional.

If you are in New York, and have a medical marijuana card from another state, can you use it here in New York? No.

