5 Hot New Cannabis Career Jobs Hiring Now in the Hudson Valley

Looking for a new job? Have an interest in the world of cannabis? If you do, New York State is on the verge of exploding in the field of cannabis-related opportunities.

If you are looking for a job, there are many different ways that you could start on your career path in this uniquely broadening field. Some jobs and job titles haven't even been created yet. So, who's hiring? Where can you apply?

Curaleaf in Newburgh, NY, part-time

Curaleaf Newburgh, NY is located near the corner of Route 84 and 9W in Newburgh and is looking for a part-time associate. According to the listing, there is a potential to make up to $34K working part-time hours.

Lagustas Luscious, New Paltz, NY

Lagustas Luscious in New Paltz is looking for someone to work in their retail and wholesales sales department for their CBD lines. Depending on the number of hours you work, your salary could be up to $55K.

Aurora Innovation, Hydrofarm in Goshen, NY

Do you like to farm and grow things? Then working as a "Production Worker" at the hydrofarm might be for you. They are looking for persons to work on their soil and worm manufacturing lines. Entry-level positions pay about $19/hour.

Sunnyside, Cresco Labs, Poughkeepsie, NY

Sunnyside is looking for a District Manager with knowledge of high-quality cannabis. While your territory will be all of the Hudson Valley, you are expected to be hands-on in day-to-day operations, salary expectations are in the $78K-$98K per year.

iAnthus Capital, Wappingers Falls, NY

iAnthus is looking for a Part-time Dispensary Associate whose tasks include helping the patients under the observation of the pharmacist. You must be 21-years-old and have a valid driver's license.

Best of luck with your job search.

