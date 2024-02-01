Massive New Look Coming To Walmart In New York State

Walmart announced a massive expansion that will lead to more jobs, more stores and remolded shopping centers. We've got a sneak peek of the new look.

Walmart is opening 150 new stores in the U.S. and remodeling existing ones.

Walmart Announces New Stores, More Jobs

Sneak Peek: What New Or Remodeled Walmart Stores Will Look Like In New York

Locations for the new or remolded stores haven't been released. Walmart operates about 100 stores across New York State.

Massive Changes Coming To Walmart

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

These plans are a sign that Walmart is once again investing in physical stores after focusing in recent years on online sales. Walmart operates nearly 5,000 stores across the United States.

In 2016, Walmart announced plans to slow down the opening of new stores to invest in online efforts to compete with places like Amazon.

Walmart hasn't opened up a new store since November 2021, according to ABC News.

Walmart store exterior Wolterk loading...

The new stores will be designed with sustainability in mind, officials say. They will include more energy-efficient equipment and lighting, lower-impact refrigerants and more. The company is also developing a coast-to-coast network of affordable electric vehicle fast-charging stations

"We’re proud that improving our stores also has a tangible impact in the communities we serve. What a win it is to invest in America, grow our business and move toward a more sustainable future – all at the same time. Follow along on my social media channels and podcast, The Huddle with John Furner, for more updates as we continue this journey," Walmart President and CEO John Furner stated.

Walmart Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings, As It Warns Prices Will Increase Over Recently Imposed Tariffs On China Made Goods Getty Images loading...

