Dude! Is Cannabis The Next Big Career Field in New York State?

Dude! Is Cannabis The Next Big Career Field in New York State?

Photo by herbadea Berlin on Unsplash

With the legalization of recreational marijuana cannabis in New York State, the question comes to mind, is this the hot new career field in New York State?

It very well could be. At the time of this writing, there are already a few retail recreational cannabis stores in New York State, with additional ones opening soon, don't those stores need informed and trained people to work in them? Doesn't New York State have a whole 'Office of Cannabis Management?' 

Get our free mobile app

Where are people hiring (currently) for jobs in Cannabis in New York State?

Photo by Jeff W on Sunsplash
loading...

Believe it or not the New York State Office of Cannabis Management is almost always looking for people to join their team. Their current job openings include:

READ MORE: Can You Legally Mail Marijuana in New York State?

 Are there other companies hiring for cannabis related jobs in New York State?

Photo by Kym MacKinnon on Unsplash
loading...

Yes, there are other companies hiring. The positions open range from retail sales associates to growers and cultivators. Where is the best place to find these cannabis jobs? You can wait until a retail location comes to your area, or you can start applying to spots that are hiring, but it may mean a bit of travel.

Can New York Employers Drug Test Most Employees For Weed And Marijuana?

Can New York Employers drug test most of their employees for weed? Here's everything we know from the New York State Department of Labor after they released new guidance.

States That Enjoy Recreational Marijuana

A fun collection of facts and photos! Learn which states have legalized recreational marijuana and when, plus some weed facts you may have never known.

11 of the Most Popular Nicknames Smokers Call Marijuana

What people call marijuana.
Filed Under: cannabis, Hudson Valley Marijuana, Marijuana, office of cannabis management, Weed
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post