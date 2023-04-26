Dude! Is Cannabis The Next Big Career Field in New York State?
With the legalization of recreational marijuana cannabis in New York State, the question comes to mind, is this the hot new career field in New York State?
It very well could be. At the time of this writing, there are already a few retail recreational cannabis stores in New York State, with additional ones opening soon, don't those stores need informed and trained people to work in them? Doesn't New York State have a whole 'Office of Cannabis Management?'
Where are people hiring (currently) for jobs in Cannabis in New York State?
Believe it or not the New York State Office of Cannabis Management is almost always looking for people to join their team. Their current job openings include:
- Investigative Specialist 3 and Investigative Specialist 4. While both jobs do require an investigative background, the starting salary is $88,000 and will pay up to $111000, depending on experience and qualifications.
- Do you need to take a civil service exam for these openings? For the above positions, yes you will need to take a civil service exam.
Are there other companies hiring for cannabis related jobs in New York State?
Yes, there are other companies hiring. The positions open range from retail sales associates to growers and cultivators. Where is the best place to find these cannabis jobs? You can wait until a retail location comes to your area, or you can start applying to spots that are hiring, but it may mean a bit of travel.