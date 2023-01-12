New York Set to Open Second Marijuana Dispensary in February

The long wait for recreational marijuana dispensaries has finally ended, and more shops are set to open soon in New York State.

After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened its doors to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries will be opening soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.

This does not count other dispensaries in New York state that have either only sold medical marijuana, opened in tribal territories, or simply just sold cannabis illegally.

New York's Next Dispensary

NBC says that the new Union Square Travel Agency will open its doors by the old Chase Bank near the Union Square subway station. The new business will have its soft opening on February 13. Sales of cannabis are expected to generate over $1.25 billion, according to Hochul's executive budget which was released in January 2022.

NBC says an additional 139 licenses will be given in the coming months, as around 900 applicants will wait to learn their fate.

There are still many waiting across the Hudson Valley to when and where the next shops will open.

People Sue Cannabis Company Because They're Not High Enough

How high is high? Not enough, apparently, for some customers of a cannabis company, who are claiming the business lied about how strong their products are. According to sources, now they are suing. As more and more states legalize the recreational use of marijuana, one has to wonder if more frivolous lawsuits such as this are to be expected in the future.

How Much THC Is In the Product?

CBS says that two people filed a lawsuit in a California state court of Dreamfields Brands of false advertising, and intentional misrepresentation. CBS says the plaintiffs claim the company wasn't honest about how much THC was in their Jeeter pre-roll products.

Lawyers for the two individuals say that Dreamfields boasts on their labels higher than normal levels of potency, yet an independent laboratory found that their products don't have the amount of THC in their weed that they're claiming