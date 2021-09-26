How Can You Get Legal Medical Marijuana Now in New York State?

So in March of 2021, New York State legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Ok, that is not a news flash. You can have it legally. Eventually you will be able to go to a state licensed recreational use dispensary and make a purchase, but where can you get it now in New York State and who can buy it?

Well, because this is New York there are a lot of "rules" surrounding who can purchase it legally and how. Currently, the only way to purchase it legally in New York is to be able to use it medically.

How can you get the medical marijuana card?

You need to have an approved medical condition and be seen by an approved Marijuana Medical Practitioner.

The practitioner will certify you as having a condition that is approved by New York State.

Once you are certified, you will need to register with New York State.

Then you will get a temporary card, which along with a Government Issued ID, can be used to make a purchase at one of the New York State registered dispensary's.

You are allowed to purchase up to a 30-day supply of marijuana, as deemed by your medical professional.

If you are in New York, and have a medically marijuana card from another state, can you use it here in New York? No.

As New York continues to iron out the how's and where's of recreational marijuana, they will (allegedly) continue to update their website.

Legal Sales of Marijuana in New York Will Likely Take Years Sorry to ruin your high. Despite lawmakers reaching a deal to legalize pot across New York lawmakers say it's gonna be a long time before sales start. Here's why.

Marijuana - What's Actually Legal and Illegal Right Now in New York

Stupid New York Laws That Are Still On The Books

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)





Legal Sales of Marijuana in New York Will Likely Take Years Sorry to ruin your high. Despite lawmakers reaching a deal to legalize pot across New York lawmakers say it's gonna be a long time before sales start. Here's why.

Marijuana - What's Actually Legal and Illegal Right Now in New York