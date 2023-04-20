Happy 420! This is the day that marijuana users consider a "holiday" of sorts. Before weed was legalized, it was the one day that they felt permitted openly express their love for Mary Jane. If you consume cannabis, I'm sure you have or will stock up to celebrate today. But, how much marijuana can you legally store at home before you get into 'breaking the law territory'?

Medical Marijuana Patients And Caregivers Can Legally Grow Marijuana In NY

Adult-use marijuana consumers will be able to grow their own marijuana at home eventually, just not right now. Even though medical marijuana has been legal for almost a decade in New York State, it was only recently that it became legal for patients and caregivers to grow medical marijuana at home. As of Wednesday, October 5, 2022, it is now legal to grow medicinal cannabis at home.

Only certified patients (patients) and designated caregivers (caregivers) 21 years of age or older, registered with the medical cannabis program can cultivate (grow) medical cannabis.

When it comes to growing adult-use cannabis, there is a limit to how much a consumer can grow at home:

Here's what you need to know about growing marijuana at home in New York:

Home growers are limited to six plants - three mature and three immature. Each household is limited to twelve plants - six mature and six immature - even if there are more than two adults over 21 in the residence.

Home growing is still a ways away. It will only be permitted once the Office of Cannabis Management provides regulations for residential cultivation, which will be no later than 18 months after the first recreational retail sale.

How Much Weed Can A Person Legally Have Stored At Their Home In New York State?

Aside from the cannabis plants that a consumer may grow, New York has a strict limit on how much marijuana a person can have at their home.

Notwithstanding any law to the contrary, a person may lawfully possess up to five pounds of cannabis in their private residence or on the grounds of such person's private residence. Such person shall take reasonable steps designed to ensure that such cannabis is in a secured place not accessible to any person under the age of twenty-one.

If you get caught with more than five pounds of weed at your home, you will be charged with a class E felony,

A person is guilty of criminal possession of cannabis in the second degree when he or she knowingly and unlawfully possesses cannabis and such cannabis weighs more than five pounds, or concentrated cannabis and such concentrated cannabis weighs more than two pounds.

***This article is not intended to provide legal advice or counsel.

