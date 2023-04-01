Another Marijuana Dispensary Opens in New York

Finally! Due to a recent ruling. officials in New York state will now be allowed to issue more licenses for recreational marijuana dispensaries soon. Fox is reporting that the ruling from the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals could soon give areas such as the mid-Hudson Valley its first recreational weed spot at any given time.

In the meantime, while many towns and areas sit and wait, officials have announced that another dispensary opens in New York state.

Also this week, could medical marijuana soon be covered in New York state by your insurance? A new bill was introduced that hopes to "add coverage of medical marijuana to public insurance programs and clarify that it may be covered by private insurance."

Another New York Dispensary Opens

PIX 11 is reporting that Good Grades marijuana dispensary in Jamaica, Queens opens March 30. This will mark the first store in New York City outside of Manhattan, and will be the state's first dispensary to be majority owned by a woman, according to PIX. The new business is also supported by the New York State Social Equity Cannabis Investment Fund, according to sources.

More Weed Shops Opening

The move comes right after the pop-up opening of the William Jane dispensary March 16 in Ithaca. The Ithaca Journal had reported that customers could also buy the first New York cannabis beverage at the new store.

The Post Standard says that other dispensaries such as Housing Works Cannabis Co in Manhattan began selling ayrloom’s THC-infused sparkling water when they opened in January.

What towns opted in across the Hudson Valley for cannabis expansion?

