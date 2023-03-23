New York Could Get New Tools to Crack Down on Illegal Pot Shops

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed new legislation that would give the state new tools to crack down on illegal marijuana shops.

Get our free mobile app

Penalties for Illegal Marijuana Shops in New York State

According to a press release on Wednesday, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed new legislation for penalties against illegal marijuana shops.

The legislation would give New York State the power to fine illegal marijuana shops as much as $10,000 per day for illegal activity.

SEE ALSO: Lawmakers Propose to Legalize Magic Mushrooms in New York State

Governor Hochul stated,

"Over the past several weeks I have been working with the legislature on new legislation to improve New York's regulatory structure for cannabis products. The continued existence of illegal dispensaries is unacceptable, and we need additional enforcement tools to protect New Yorkers from dangerous products and support our equity initiatives."

If passed, it would mark the first time that the state Office of Cannabis Management and Department of Taxation and Finance would have the tools necessary to penalize illegal marijuana shops since cannabis was legalized.

According to the press release, violations of the law could lead to fines of $200,000 for illicit cannabis plants, and allow the Office of Cannabis management to fine businesses $10,000 per day for selling cannabis without a license.

SEE ALSO: How You Can Find a Medical Cannabis Provider in New York State

"The success of New York's historic equity-based approach to the cannabis industry depends on upholding our cannabis laws," said Office of Cannabis Management Executive Director Chris Alexander. "Entrepreneurs looking to participate in our legal cannabis industry -- especially justice-involved individuals looking for a CAURD license -- are being economically harmed by bad actors filling their storefronts with products that are question, unregulated and potentially dangerous."

25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State Here's the 25 worst paying jobs in New York State. Is your job on the list?