Medical Cannabis: Users Can Now Legally Grow Plants in New York

Ok medical marijuana or medical cannabis users in New York State, are you ready? Set! Get growing. So how many plants can you grow and can you grow them for someone else or just yourself?

So, when did New York State finally give the okay to go ahead and grow, for medical use persons? Is this a new thing? Or has it been in place for a while? Are there some New York State loopholes that you need to jump through? Keep reading, here are a few answers to your questions.

So how many plants can you legally grow for medical use in New York State?

According to the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, you can grow 6 plants (sound familiar), 3 mature plants and 3 immature plants. Doesn't matter how many people (medical card holders) you are growing it for, you cannot have more than those 6 plants, and 5 pounds of dried and ready-to-use cannabis.

There are different amounts for caregivers growing it than there are for medical use card holders growing it for themselves.

How many people can you grow medical use cannabis for? Can you charge them?

You can legally grow marijuana or cannabis for up to four people, however, they must all have medical marijuana cards for New York State and be over the age of 21. Can you charge these people for your growing expertise? No, you cannot. Don't get angry with the messenger. You can however charge them for your expenses and costs to grow the plants.

Who can actually grow medical marijuana in New York State?

The only people that can actually grow it are persons who have a medical use card in New York State or who are listed as a caregiver on the medical use card. Confusing? Yes. New York State only started to let persons grow medical marijuana as of October 5, 2022.

Do you need to have a medical use cannabis card in New York State to grow?

Oh, yes you do. Until the 'whole recreational use' growing goes legal, you still need to have that medical use card.

Think New York State and its rules or laws about cannabis and marijuana are confusing? Here's a few insights:

