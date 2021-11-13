Are Cannabis Gummies Actually Legal in New York State Right Now?

New York State is patiently waiting to be able to legally purchase cannabis in dispensaries across the state. While the law has passed to make recreational marijuana legal in New York, there are still a few hurdles to cross before you can walk into a store and purchase bud or flower legally.

So while you are able to currently grow and own a few plants for personal use, are there other items that you can legally own, and use in New York State? What about gummies? The 'adult gummies' that you will one day be able to purchase in one of these dispensaries.

When it comes to the law, can you legally possess these 'adult gummies' and use them in the State of New York? While we are at it, why limit the question to just 'adult gummies?' What about the chocolate bars?

While the timeline for recreational marijuana sales (and edibles, etc) is not fully known, here is what the law says:

Adults 21 years of age or older will be allowed to buy and possess up to three ounces of cannabis flower and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis (oils, tincture, edibles, vapes, etc.).

So, as long as you are using it at home (that is a whole other part of the NYS Cannabis Law), in possession of less than 24 grams of concentrated cannabis, and are keeping the items out of the range of someone under the age of 21, then it looks like, yes, you can legally possess and use them, now in the State of New York.

Read On: What is actually legal in NYS Right Now, All the Info You Need

Can New York Employers Drug Test Most Employees For Weed And Marijuana? Can New York Employers drug test most of their employees for weed? Here's everything we know from the New York State Department of Labor after they released new guidance.

