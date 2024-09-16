McDonald’s Confirms Major Changes Coming To New York Restaurants

McDonald's confirmed major changes are coming as the company continues to try and "optimize" the customer experience.

McDonald's is planning some major changes in the customer experience at their restaurants.

What Changes Can You Expect At New York McDonald's

McDonald's

The changes will include how customers order their meal, make payments and receive their food.

Menu boards will be redesigned to only highlight promotions and popular items.

Many McDonald's locations are in the process of "repurposing" menu boards to only promote the most popular items and the latest promotions.

McDonald's

"We're digital forward, values-driven and culture-led, and will continue to reinvent ourselves to meet our customers and restaurant teams where they are today, and where they're going tomorrow," McDonald's USA CEO Chris Kempczinski said during the most recent earnings call.

Customers at locations with repurposed menus will be encouraged to order via the McDonald's app or digital kiosks, which will accept cash and card.



You'll still be able to order via an employee. "Guest Experience Leads" will help diners with these changes, a spokesperson told NBC.

The timeline for the rollout of the changes has not been announced.

