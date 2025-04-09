Massive Walmart In New York Is Blowing People’s Minds Worldwide

One of the world's most impressive Walmart stores is hiding in New York State.

One of the world's biggest retail chain's "most impressive" store is found in Upstate New York.

Our friends at 24/7 Wall St. looked into the most impressive Walmart stores because Walmart is "arguably the world’s most popular retail store."

Walmart operates over 10,600 stores worldwide.

"Walmart isn’t just popular but the world’s largest retail store by market cap," 24/7 Wall. Street writes in its article.

There are over 100 locations in New York State and one store in the Empire State is one of the most impressive.

Walmart In Albany, New York Second Most Impressive Store In The World

24/7 Wall St named the Albany, New York Walmart the second "most impressive" Walmart location in the world.

At 260,000 square feet this "two-story giant" is the "largest Walmart Supercenter in the United States."

This location even has an escalator. It's one of only a "handful" of Walmarts that are two stories.

Despite its massive size, shoppers praised the store for its "calm" feeling.

New Look And Feel At Walmart In New York

Walmart just announced its stores in New York will look different. (The world's best Walmart is below these changes)

The "best" Walmart is located in Monument, Colorado. That title was voted on by 5,000 Walmart managers and store associates.

