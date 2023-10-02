Fact Check: Massive Snowstorm Forecast For New York State This Week?

Weather experts have been predicting a brutal winter for New York State and it's possible snow is gonna start falling much sooner than normal.

If you love snow this could be the winter you've been waiting for.

Bad Winter Predicted For New York State

US East Coast Begins To Dig Out After Large Blizzard Getty Images loading...

Hudson Valley Weather and snow lovers may get their wish.

This winter could be bad in New York State. Hudson Valley Post has looked up predictions from weather experts and they are predicting:

Massive Snowstorm Coming To New York State This Week?

Canva Canva loading...

You may have seen posts trending on social media regarding a potential huge snowstorm for New York State for Oct. 5.

"First CFS Run with #snow! It is interesting to see how a model thinks it could snow on October 5th. #wxtwitter #wxX #winteriscoming," Mark Margavage tweeted.

Margavage is a meteorologist, winter weather specialist and snowstorm chaser, according to his X (formerly Twitter) profile.

The good news. Mark's tweet is almost a month old and Mark noted he didn't think this storm would actually happen. Despite the model showing it.

"This of course is definitely not going to happen," Margavage said.

Weather experts typically avoid making predictions a month out because the radar can change drastically.

Canva Canva loading...

Like it did for Oct. 5. Hudson Valley Weather predicts a beautiful Thursday for the region.

As of right now, we should see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 77 degrees on Thursday!

Memorable Winter Season In New York State

However, Mark does agree with other weather experts in regard to a snowy and memorable winter.

Canva Canva loading...

"The Seasonal European Model just came in with a cold and stormy look for the Eastern US this #winter," he tweeted. "It’s certainly shaping up to be a memorable season from a modeling perspective."

The Dates When New York State Typically Sees Its 1st Snowstorm

