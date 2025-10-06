Trump Shocks New York By Teaming Up With Governor Hochul

President Trump made a move no one saw coming, and now New York’s leaders are suddenly praising him. Here’s why.

The Trump administration is reversing cuts to counterterrorism safety efforts in New York.

New York Slams Trump-Era Cuts to New York’s Counterterrorism Funding

Last week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul slammed President Donald Trump for cutting $187 million from homeland security programs across New York State, an 86 percent cut, "despite having the highest risk of terrorism in the nation."

“From the moment these devastating cuts were announced, I made it clear that New York would not stand by while our law enforcement and counterterrorism operations were defunded," Hochul stated.

Hochul's office tells Hudson Valley Post the funding that was announced to be cut goes towards law enforcement training, equipment, and public safety programs across every county in New York.

The cuts also meant there was no projected funding this year for any of New York’s 12 certified bomb squads.

Trump White House Reverses Plan Cuts To New York’s Counterterrorism Funding

Over the weekend, Gov. Hochul announced the cuts are being restored.

"“Because of our efforts, $187 million in critical funding will be restored — a victory for public safety and for every New Yorker who depends on our brave law enforcement and first responders to keep our state secure," Hochul said.

Hochul adds that President Trump heard the call and reversed course, ensuring the state has the resources necessary to support law enforcement.

"I’m glad President Trump heard our call and reversed course, ensuring our state has the resources necessary to support law enforcement and keep our families safe," Hochul told Hudson Valley Post.

