Massive Recall: Top-Selling Vehicles In New York May Cause Crash

Nearly two million vehicles have been recalled because of issues that can cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

This week, Ford recalled over a half-million more pickup trucks.

Ford Issues Another Massive Recall

Ford confirmed to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the popular automobile company is recalling 552,188 F-150 vehicles.

All of the recalled F-150s were made in the year 2014, according to Ford.

Over A Half-Million Fords Recalled

An "unexpected downshift can cause loss of control."

According to the recall notice, a loss of signal between the transmission output shaft speed sensor and the powertrain control module can cause the transmission to unexpectedly downshift into first gear, regardless of vehicle speed.

"Unexpectedly downshifting into first gear may result in a loss of vehicle control, increasing the risk of a crash," Ford states.

Ford's F-Series pickups are the top-selling vehicles in the United States, according to CBS.

Ford recently recalled around 113,000 F-150s due to concerns the rear axle hub could break off. This may cause the vehicle to lose power or roll away when in the park.

Last summer, nearly 1 million F-150s were recalled over a faulty parking brake that could turn on itself, causing the driver to lose control.

