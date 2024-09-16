Massive Police Presence In New York Leads To Over 10,200 Tickets

New York State Police issued the results of its Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign.

In 2023, during last year’s Labor Day weekend enforcement campaign, which ran from Friday, September 1, 2023, through Monday, September 4, 2023, State Police issued 8,830 total tickets and arrested 157 people for DWI.

New York State Police Issue Over 10,000 Tickets

This year, New York State issued a total of 10,240 tickets. The special enforcement period began on Friday, August 30, 2024, and ran through Monday, September 2, 2024.

In The Hudson Valley (Troop F/Troop K), nearly 2,000 tickets were issued. Drivers in The Finger Lakes received over 1,200 tickets. At the same time, over 1,600 tickets were issued on the New York State Thruway.

During the campaign, which the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee partially funds, State Police utilized sobriety checkpoints, additional DWI patrols, and ticketed impaired and distracted drivers.

Below is a breakdown of violations by troop:

Over 230 DWI Arrests During Labor Day Weekend In New York State.

New York State Police arrested 232 people for DWI. About 40 of those arrests were in the Hudson Valley.

As part of the enforcement, Troopers targeted speeding and aggressive drivers across the state. Below is a sampling of the total tickets that were issued.

Speeding 3,716

Distracted Driving 278

Seatbelt violations 592

Move Over Law 209

