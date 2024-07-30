Map: Massive Deaths Should A Nuclear Bomb Hit New York

A terrifying map shows how many people would die in New York if a nuclear bomb was dropped.

New York officials released tips that Empire State residents should know about to be prepared for a nuclear attack.

New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack

Officials didn't say why they released the tips. The New York City Emergency Management released the list. See the tips below:

Vladimir Putin's U.S. Nuclear Targets Uncovered

Shortly after, Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear targets in America were recently uncovered.

A map from a nuclear historian shows the devastation that would impact New York State if a nuclear bomb were to denote.

Alex Wellerstein, a nuclear historian at Stevens Institute of Technology, created "NUKEMAP."

The interactive map allows users to select a location and warhead to see the radiation radius as well as the estimated deaths and injuries, and much more.

For this article, I used the map to see the estimated deaths and injuries for a "Fat Man" bomb, the bomb the United States dropped on Japan during World War II and a "W-78" bomb which is currently in the United States arsenal and is about 20 times more powerful than the "Fat Man" bomb.

For this article, the Hudson Valley Post looked up major hometowns in the Hudson Valley as well as New York City and Upstate New York.

Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York

Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New York City, Albany

If a "Fat Man" bomb was denoted in the Hudson Valley about 20,000 would be killed and another 20,000 injured. In New York City there would be around 330,000 deaths.

A "W-78" bomb would kill over 1 million in New York City while injuring another 2 million more. In the Hudson Valley 40,000 to 50,000 residents would die with even more injured.

