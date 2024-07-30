Map: Massive Deaths Should A Nuclear Bomb Hit New York
A terrifying map shows how many people would die in New York if a nuclear bomb was dropped.
New York officials released tips that Empire State residents should know about to be prepared for a nuclear attack.
New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack
Officials didn't say why they released the tips. The New York City Emergency Management released the list. See the tips below:
New York Issues Tips To Prepare For Nuclear Attack
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Vladimir Putin's U.S. Nuclear Targets Uncovered
Shortly after, Russian President Vladimir Putin's nuclear targets in America were recently uncovered.
Vladimir Putin's U.S. Nuclear Targets Uncovered
Goodbye: Supermarket Chain with 60 New York Locations Confirms Closures
A map from a nuclear historian shows the devastation that would impact New York State if a nuclear bomb were to denote.
Alex Wellerstein, a nuclear historian at Stevens Institute of Technology, created "NUKEMAP."
The interactive map allows users to select a location and warhead to see the radiation radius as well as the estimated deaths and injuries, and much more.
For this article, I used the map to see the estimated deaths and injuries for a "Fat Man" bomb, the bomb the United States dropped on Japan during World War II and a "W-78" bomb which is currently in the United States arsenal and is about 20 times more powerful than the "Fat Man" bomb.
For this article, the Hudson Valley Post looked up major hometowns in the Hudson Valley as well as New York City and Upstate New York.
Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York
Impacts Of Nuclear Bomb On Hudson Valley, New York City, Upstate New York
YIKES: Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs
Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, Kingston, New York City, Albany
If a "Fat Man" bomb was denoted in the Hudson Valley about 20,000 would be killed and another 20,000 injured. In New York City there would be around 330,000 deaths.
A "W-78" bomb would kill over 1 million in New York City while injuring another 2 million more. In the Hudson Valley 40,000 to 50,000 residents would die with even more injured.
Keep Reading:
The 5 Most Difficult Places to Live in New York State
The 5 Most Difficult Places to Live in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
The 5 Most Affordable Cities in New York State
The 5 Most Affordable Cities in New York State
Gallery Credit: Megan
These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State
These 12 Armed And Dangerous Men Are Wanted By Police In New York State
Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Bit By Mosquitos
Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Bit By Mosquitos
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart