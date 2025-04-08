Massive Crackdown Hits New York Roads—Here’s What to Expect
New York State drivers are being warned to expect a massive police presence on roads across the state.
Police across the Empire State are taking part in their annual crackdown on distracted driving.
The latest initiative started on Monday and runs through Monday, April 14.
“Distracted driving can result in needless tragedies that could have easily been prevented. New York was the first state to prohibit cell phone use while driving, and we will continue to reinforce our message to drivers to always keep their eyes and attention on the road when they are behind the wheel,' DMV Commission Mark J.F. Schroeder states.
Operation Hang Up Now In Police In New York
During the campaign, New Yorkers should expect to see increased police patrols across the state. New York State Police will be conducting “Operation Hang Up,” a special enforcement effort to step up patrols and checkpoints targeting drivers on electronic devices.
“Distracted driving is just as dangerous as speeding or impaired driving and continues to be a contributing factor in motor vehicle crashes. Each year, there are needless tragedies and victims left behind because someone couldn’t put down their handheld device," New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said.
Officials say the reason for this crackdown is because distracted driving is the most common contributing factor in all crashes in New York State.
During last year's crackdown, police handed out over 67,000 tickets.
Strict Penalties If Caught
Officials say the state has "set strict penalties" to try and stop drivers from talking on a cell phone without a hands-free device, texting, or using an electronic device.
Penalties range from $50 to $450 in fines, five driver violation points, and suspension or revocation of license.
