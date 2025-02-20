Massive Change At Legendary Upstate New York Ice Cream Shop

One of America's best ice cream stands, located in Upstate New York, confirmed a massive change.

After 44 years in business, an iconic ice cream shop in Upstate New York is under new ownership.

Albany, New York Ice Cream Stand Under Ownership

The owners of Kurver Kreme took to Facebook to confirm the news

"It’s hard to put into words what I’m feeling right now as I write this. After 44 years of our family serving this wonderful community at Kurver Kreme, it’s time for us to close this chapter," owners wrote on Facebook while sharing the news.

The ice cream shop on Central Avenue in Albany has been "Dishin' Out Summer Memories" since 1952.

"Over 44 years of serving generations of families, watching kids growing up season after season. Being a part of your family and you a part of ours. We will miss this the most," Kurver Kreme added in its new Facebook post. "When my family and I started this journey all those years ago, we could never have imagined the countless memories, friendships, and connections that would come from something as simple as a cone of ice cream."

Kurver Kreme is one of four New York State ice cream stands named among the best in America. CLICK HERE to learn more.

New Owners Announced

The post confirmed that the Hostig and Wagner families will take over "dishing out" memories when the business opens up for the 2025 season.

"Wishing them all the best! I’m confident they will thrive with all of you supporting them," the post states.

Upstate New York Ice Cream Shop Named Best In America

Social Media influencer Cohen Thompson sampled 48 ice creams in 48 states over 48 days to figure out the best ice cream shop.

