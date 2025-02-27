Massive $5 Million Scratch-Off Win At Lucky Upstate New York Stor

A $5 million scratch-off lottery ticket was just sold in Upstate New York.

The winning ticket was just purchased at an Upstate Stewart’s Shops.

Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left?

Before I go into more details about this massive scratch-off win, let's try and help you get rich as well! Below are the New York Lottery scratch-off games with the most top prizes remaining.

Which NY Lottery Scratch-Off Games Have the Most Top Prizes Left? There are plenty of NY Lottery scratch-off games that have big jackpots left. If you are feeling lucky, try one of the New York Lottery scratch-off games. According to the New York Lottery , these are the scratch-off games that still have jackpots to be won to make you become an instant millionaire. cc Gallery Credit: NY Lottery

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

$5 Million Scratch-Off Ticket Sold At Stewart's Shops In Sharon Springs, New York

Google Google loading...

Officials from Stewart’s Shops confirmed a customer won the top prize on a Set For Life scratch-off.

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

The lucky customer purchased the winning winning ticket on February 19 at 526 Route 20 in Sharon Springs.

Officials say the ticket is worth over $5 million. The identity of the winner has yet to be released.

Sharon Springs Stewart's Continues Lucky Streak

Google Google loading...

The Stewart's on Route 20 in Sharon Springs might be the luckiest store in the Capital Region.

Popular Destination In New York State Is Crawling With Bed Bugs

"Customers at our Sharon Springs shop have been on a hot streak for more than a year," Stewart's Shops told Hudson Valley Post in a press release. "In 2024, more than 50 customers won $500 or more playing scratch-off tickets at the Sharon Springs shop! Congrats to all of our lucky Lottery fans and please remember to play responsibly."

America's Top 10 States With The Most Lottery Wins

America's Top 10 States With The Most Lottery Wins Just how lucky is your state? A new list has determined which states have won the most money from either the Powerball or MegaMillions in the last 10 years. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

These are the "luckiest" places to buy lottery tickets. Take a look at the full list below.

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history