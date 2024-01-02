Mass Recall: Item Sold In New York State Has Killed At Least 7

A popular item sold at Walmart has been recalled following numerous injuries and at least seven deaths.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced the recall just after Christmas.

Recalled Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks

High-Powered Magnetic Balls have been recalled due to an ingestion hazard.

Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks have been recalled.

"The recalled 5mm magnetic ball sets do not comply with the requirements of the mandatory federal magnet regulation because the sets contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC’s small parts cylinder and the magnets are stronger than permitted. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract to each other, or to another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system," the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission stated.

When swallowed the high-powered magnets can cause perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning, and death.

The CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. CPSC is aware of seven deaths involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets.

Recalled Item Sold By Walmart

The recalled items are sold exclusively on Walmart.com through Joybuy. The items were sold online at Walmart.com from February 2022 through April 2023 for between $14 and $15.

About 4,240 units were recalled.

"This recall involves 5mm magnetic balls which are small, spherical, loose and separable neodymium rare-earth magnets with a strong magnetic flux. The 5mm diameter magnets are sold in a set of 216 multi-colored magnetic balls. The recalled Relax Magnetic Balls were sold encased in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box. The set includes a black storage bag," the CPSC states.

What To Do

If you purchased the recalled magnetic balls officials say you should stop using them immediately, take them away from children and contact Joybuy to receive a pre-paid label to return the recalled products for a full refund.

