Many Upstate New York Workers Are Getting a Pay Raise, Are You?
New York officials have ordered employers to give many employees a raise.
Some workers in our area will see a bump in their paychecks.
Kathy Hochul Increases Minimum Wage
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York State will continue with the $15.00 minimum hourly wage phase-in for upstate counties.
"With inflation and a national labor shortage impacting our state's economy, my team is doing everything possible to put money in New Yorkers' pockets and address the rising cost of living," Hochul said. "Fair, competitive wages are essential for helping families thrive and attracting top talent to our state, and our administration remains committed to using every tool at our disposal to move New York's economy forward."
The measure includes all of the Hudson Valley, besides Westchester County, as well as counties across New York State above Westchester.
200,000 New Yorkers Living In Upstate New York Getting Pay Raise
Hochul's office believes around 200,000 New Yorkers in upstate New York counties will benefit from the pay raise.
Of the 200,000, 44 percent work full-time and nearly 25 percent of those full-time workers making minimum wage support children under the age of 18, officials say.
110,000 New York Women Impacted
Hochul's office also believes this will help 110,00 New York women.
"In addition, this increase will help to close the gender pay gap, providing an estimated 110,000 women with greater financial stability," Hochul's office stated in a press release.
Minimum Wage In Upstate New York Increases By $1
Workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County will see an increase of $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20.
"By raising the minimum wage, we are helping to lift up our neighbors across New York State. Advancing the multi-year increases has helped businesses adjust to the steady changes while providing low-wage workers the ability to better support themselves and their families," New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.
The pay raise went into effect on Dec. 31, 2022.
Workers in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County currently make the $15.00 minimum hourly wage.
New York Home Care Aids Also Getting Raise
The minimum wage for home care aides will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York, officials say.
That pay raise took effect on October 1, 2022.