Many New York State Vehicles May Drive Away Even When Parked

Ford is recalling over 238,000 vehicles due to potential rollaway risk.

Ford Vehicle Rollaway from Driveshaft Disconnect

Ford is recalling 238,364 vehicles due to a rollaway risk if the parking brake isn't used, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration confirmed.

Ford Motor Company is recalling a number of Explorer vehicles that were made in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

The rear axle horizontal mounting bolt may fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect, officials say.

"A disconnected driveshaft can result in a loss of drive power or a vehicle rollaway if the parking brake is not applied. Either of these scenarios can increase the risk of a crash," the NTSB stated.

Recalled Notice Will Be Sent To Owners

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed on November 6, 2023, according to the NTSB.

"Dealers will replace the subframe bushing and rear axle bolt. They will also inspect the rear axle cover for damage near the bolt-hole location and replace (it) with a new cover if any damage is found," the NTSB added.

Repair Will Be Free Of Charge

Repairs will be performed free of charge.

If you own a Ford there are several ways you can get more information about this recall.

"Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-8669-436-7332. Ford's number for this recall is 23S55. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov," the NTSB stated.

