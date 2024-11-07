Many New York Residents Are Getting An Extra Paycheck This Month

Just in time for the holidays, November is shaping to be a great month for many New Yorkers.

For some very lucky New Yorkers, November is a three-payday month.

November Is A 3-Payday Month

If you are paid weekly on Fridays, November will be a three-payday month for you. If you get paid every other Friday, November will be a three-payday month for you.

New Yorkers who are paid every other Friday receive 26 paychecks a year. Most months you receive two paychecks a month. Two months out of the year you get three paychecks.

Extra Paycheck Comes At Perfect Time For New Yorkers

This extra paycheck is coming at the perfect time for many New Yorkers. That's because the holidays are right around the corner.

Financial experts say you can also use the money to pay off high-interest debt, or build an emergency fund.

Very Important: Part Of Your Regular Income

While getting three paychecks in one month is very nice, experts recommend viewing the extra November paycheck as part of your regular income and not an extra paycheck for the year.

That's because it really is part of your annual salary, just this month you get three paychecks instead of two.

