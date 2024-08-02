Many Jobs Saved: Ice Cream Maker Expanding In Upstate New York

Many jobs have been created while even more are saved. A major ice cream maker is "significantly expanding" in Upstate New York.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul proudly announced a major ice cream maker is expanding its operations in New York State.

Wells Enterprise Expanding Facility In Upstate New York

Gov. Hochul Gov. Hochul loading...

Hochul was joined by company leadership, employees and community stakeholders when she confirmed that Wells Enterprises "is significantly expanding its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility" in Chautauqua County, New York.

"The now $425 million project will increase the capacity of its current ice cream production, create new capabilities for future innovation, and add a first-of-its-kind chocolate manufacturing facility within the plant to use for ingredients in its ice cream and novelty products," Hochul's office stated in a press release.

One of The Biggest Investments Ever In Chautauqua County, New York

Google Google loading...

According to Hochul's office, this is "one of the largest single private investments ever made in Chautauqua County."

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“We are building momentum in Chautauqua County’s manufacturing sector, with multiple companies growing and creating hundreds of new jobs in Dunkirk and the region,” Governor Hochul said. “The expansion of the Wells Enterprises is an important win, and we're transforming a struggling plant into a high-tech facility that will benefit New York workers, local business partners, and the region’s hard-working dairy farmers."

Nearly 300 Jobs Created, Around 400 Saved In Dunkirk, New York

Google Google loading...

The facility is located in Dunkirk, New York.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the future of Wells and the role this expansion in Dunkirk will play in our ambition to be the U.S. ice cream category leader. We are extremely grateful to the State of New York, Chautauqua County, and the community of Dunkirk for their unwavering support of our growth," Wells Enterprises CEO Liam Killeen said.

The $425 million investment will allow the company to create 270 jobs and retain around 380 full-time jobs, officials say.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

"New York State is supporting the project with up to $12 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits and a $6 million grant from Empire State Development in exchange for job creation and capital investment commitments," Hochul's Office adds.

Four New York ice cream shops were named the "best" in America. CLICK HERE to find out.

Massive Ice Cream Recall Over Health Concerns

454305503 ranmaru_ loading...

In late June, the FDA confirmed the massive ice cream recall because the products could lead to a fatal infection. The recall includes Friendly’s, Hershey's and many other very popular national brands.

Below are photos and names of some of the recalled products:

Keep Reading:

9 New York Ice Cream Shops With Massive Cones It'd Take Two to Eat Here are 9 shops in New York that serve cones and sundaes so big you may have to call in help. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams