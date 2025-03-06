Many In New York Won’t Get Crucial Payment This Month

If you're one of the many New Yorkers who receive this payment, here's why you won't get a payment this month.

As of the most recent data, nearly 7.4 million Americans receive Supplemental Security Income or SSI.

No Supplemental Security Income This Month For New Yorkers

If you are one of the millions who get these payments, here's why you aren't getting on in March.

Your payment for March was actually issued last month.

SSI payments are typically issued on the first day of each month. But, when the first day of the month falls on a weekend or federal holiday the payment is issued on the previous business day.

March 1 this year fell on a Saturday. This means SSI payments for March were actually issued on Friday, Feb. 28.

Payments Increased By 2.5 Percent In 2025

Social Security benefits increased by 2.5 percent this year. Increases are based on cost-of-living adjustment. The payment increased by over 3 percent in 2024.

According to the Social Security website, monthly amounts in 2025 are $967 per person and $1,450 for eligible couples.

Supplemental Security Income payments are made to people who are blind, disabled, or 65 or older and have limited income and resources.

When To Expect Your Next Payment?

April payments will go out on April 1.

