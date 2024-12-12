Many Beloved Stores In New York Closing All Locations This Month

Many popular stores across New York State are closing every location for one day.

Target, Walmart and Trader Joe's are just a few.

The reason is Christmas! Before you say "Bah humbug," remember these stores all have workers who, like you, also deserve the right to celebrate Christmas with their families.

Before I started working for Townsquare Media, I was the number 3 sports anchor for CBS 6 Albany. There were only three sports anchors. I was the lowest on the totem pole. This meant I was working most holidays.

One year my family had our meal early, and then I drove up to Albany to produce and anchor sports.

Thankfully, my job now gives me off on the holidays.

If you work in retail, or the food business, some places will remain open on Christmas. But many popular stores are in the Christmas spirit and are allowing all employees to enjoy the holiday with their family, by not opening for business on Christmas.

Below are some stores Hudson Valley Post has learned will be closed all day on Christmas.

New York Stores Closed On Christmas

Aldi

Barnes And Noble

Best Buy

Costco

Dollar General

Home Depot

Lowe’s

Sam’s Club

Target

Walmart

Many of these stores were also closed on Thanksgiving.

Stores That Will Be Open

Reports say that Walgreens, CVS, QuickCheck, 7-Eleven and Safeway will be open on Christmas.

Store hours will vary depending on location. So if you need something last minute, make sure to confirm with the store near you.

