Many Beloved Stores In New York Closing All Locations This Month
Many popular stores across New York State are closing every location for one day.
Target, Walmart and Trader Joe's are just a few.
The reason is Christmas! Before you say "Bah humbug," remember these stores all have workers who, like you, also deserve the right to celebrate Christmas with their families.
Before I started working for Townsquare Media, I was the number 3 sports anchor for CBS 6 Albany. There were only three sports anchors. I was the lowest on the totem pole. This meant I was working most holidays.
One year my family had our meal early, and then I drove up to Albany to produce and anchor sports.
Thankfully, my job now gives me off on the holidays.
If you work in retail, or the food business, some places will remain open on Christmas. But many popular stores are in the Christmas spirit and are allowing all employees to enjoy the holiday with their family, by not opening for business on Christmas.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Below are some stores Hudson Valley Post has learned will be closed all day on Christmas.
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
New York Stores Closed On Christmas
Aldi
Barnes And Noble
Best Buy
Costco
Dollar General
Home Depot
Lowe’s
Sam’s Club
Target
Walmart
Many of these stores were also closed on Thanksgiving.
Stores That Will Be Open
Reports say that Walgreens, CVS, QuickCheck, 7-Eleven and Safeway will be open on Christmas.
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
Store hours will vary depending on location. So if you need something last minute, make sure to confirm with the store near you.
New York Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers
50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
These Are the 50 Biggest Retailers in America
Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart
Keep Reading:
17 Eateries The Hudson Valley Has Lost In 2024
Hudson Valley Businesses That Have Closed in 2024
Gallery Credit: Arianne Rogers