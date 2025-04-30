Man Found Dead On Hardest Upstate New York Hiking Trail
A man was found dead in the upper Hudson Valley in what's considered the most challenging hiking trail in the tri-state area.
On Tuesday, New York State Police and the New York State DEC both confirmed the death of a hiker in the upper Hudson Valley.
Hiker Found Dead In Upstate New York
On April 24, around 7:15 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to a call for an unresponsive subject approximately one mile up West Kill Mountain.
Forest Rangers soon found the hiker and confirmed he was dead.
First responders recovered and removed the body by 12:15 a.m. New York State Police are continuing to investigate.
New York State Police Provide More Information.
New York State Police say troopers arrived to Spruceton Road in the town of Lexington around 6:45 p.m.
A group of hikers found an unresponsive man on the Devil's Path Trail. Police pronounced him deceased at the scene.
"No foul play is suspected," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.
Police identified the hiker as 54-year-old Linhu Jin of Palisades Park, New Jersey.
A cause of death hasn't been released.
According to his obituary, he's survived by his wife and daughter.
The Devil's Path hiking trail is considered one of the more challenging hiking trails in the New York Tri-state area.
