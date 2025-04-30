Man Found Dead On Hardest Upstate New York Hiking Trail

A man was found dead in the upper Hudson Valley in what's considered the most challenging hiking trail in the tri-state area.

On Tuesday, New York State Police and the New York State DEC both confirmed the death of a hiker in the upper Hudson Valley.

Hiker Found Dead In Upstate New York

Google Google loading...

On April 24, around 7:15 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to a call for an unresponsive subject approximately one mile up West Kill Mountain.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Forest Rangers soon found the hiker and confirmed he was dead.

First responders recovered and removed the body by 12:15 a.m. New York State Police are continuing to investigate.

New York State Police Provide More Information.

New York State Police say troopers arrived to Spruceton Road in the town of Lexington around 6:45 p.m.

A group of hikers found an unresponsive man on the Devil's Path Trail. Police pronounced him deceased at the scene.

"No foul play is suspected," New York State Police told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Police identified the hiker as 54-year-old Linhu Jin of Palisades Park, New Jersey.

Central Funeral Home Central Funeral Home loading...

A cause of death hasn't been released.

According to his obituary, he's survived by his wife and daughter.

Keep Reading: Costco To Replace Ghost Neighborhood In Upstate New York

The Devil's Path hiking trail is considered one of the more challenging hiking trails in the New York Tri-state area.

12 Things to Consider for Your Next Hudson Valley Hike

12 Things to Consider for Your Next Hudson Valley Hike Do not be like my friends and me, who decided to go on an impromptu hike up Stissing Mountain in Pine Plains with little to no preparation whatsoever. Learn from our mistakes, and consider these things before your next Hudson Valley hike. Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley

The 25 Absolute Best Hikes in the Hudson Valley We've compiled a list of the 25 best hikes in the Hudson Valley. All of the hikes are of varying difficulties and lengths, so no matter your skill level or amount of time you have available there is a hike for you here. Gallery Credit: Weston Loving

Keep Reading:

6 Hikes To Explore Abandoned Ruins in the Hudson Valley