Fire Officials Warning Upstate New Yorkers About This Man

Hudson Valley fire officials issued a public warning about a man. Police have been contacted. Residents are urged to stay alert.

Fire officials in Orange County are warning residents about a man who falsely claims to be a member of the local fire district.

Man Claims To Be Firefighter In Orange County, New York

The Chester Fire District is warning the public about Zachary Lerman.

Officials say they have been "made aware" that Lerman is telling members of the Chester community that he is a firefighter with the Chester Fire District.

"We wish to clearly inform the public that this individual is not currently, and has never been, affiliated with the Chester Fire District or any of the three fire companies that serve our community," the Chester Fire District stated about Lerman.

Police Have Been Contacted

The Chester Fire District has been in contact with local law enforcement regarding this matter. Officials also said in their press release that they "appreciate" the community members who have brought this situation to their attention.

It's unclear if any charges will be filed.

Fire officials are urging anyone contacted by Lerman to report it to the police.

"If you have had any interaction with this individual or are contacted by him representing himself as a member of the Chester Fire District, please notify your local police department," the Chester Fire District adds in its statement. "Thank you for your continued support and cooperation."

