Man Behind Hollywood On The Hudson Has Tragically Died

He brought A-list movies and celebrities to the Hudson Valley.

Tributes are pouring in for Laurent Rejtö, the person behind the Hudson Valley Film Commission and co-founder of the Woodstock Film Festival.

Head Of Hudson Valley Film Commission Passes Away

kckate16 kckate16 loading...

Rejtö passed away Sunday morning at the age of 63, the Woodstock Film Festival confirmed.

"Laurent’s contributions to the WFF were immeasurable. Over the years, he managed administration, accounting, and operations, helped with fundraising, created and maintained the website," the Woodstock Film Festival stated on Facebook.

In addition to his work with the Woodstock Film Festival, he founded and ran the Hudson Valley Film Commission, which further contributed to the growing economy of film production in the Hudson Valley.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

"It was a lifetime of dedication and achievement that benefited the entire region, the Woodstock Film Festival added.

Driving Force Behind Hollywood On The Hudson

Canva Canva loading...

Because of so many TV and movie productions in the Hudson Valley in the past few years, we've dubbed the area "Hollywood On the Hudson."

Rejtö was the "driving force" behind the countless Hollywood productions in the area.

"From the ground up, he turned the HVFC it into a vital engine for the region’s creative economy. Thanks to his tireless efforts, the HVFC helped generate millions in annual revenue through rentals, catering, lodging, and countless acting and production jobs," Greg DeCelle wrote on Facebook about his passing. "His impact was immense, even if his presence was often behind the camera."

Canva Canva loading...

Personally, Rejtö was very kind to me, especially when Hudson Valley Post just started. Throughout the years, he was always available for an interview or shared information about ongoing productions.

Rejtö passed away after a 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer, the Woodstock Film Festival reports.

World-Famous Celebrities Seen At Many Hudson Valley Businesses

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York

LOOK: Counties with the highest cancer rates in New York Stacker ranked the counties with the highest cancer rates in New York using data from the CDC. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor Loves Living In The Hudson Valley