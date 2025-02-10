Major Snowstorm May Ruin Valentine’s Weekend In New York State
Hudson Valley residents may have another weekend bamboozled by snow. One county may end up with nearly a foot of snow.
This past weekend a Winter Storm Watch was issued for all of the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.
Winter Storm Watch In Hudson Valley
The National Weather Service said "heavy snow" was possible and predicted up to 8 inches of snow.
Most of the Hudson Valley had fewer snow totals. Still, the snow came down fast Saturday night, causing many to cancel plans or have a white-knuckle drive home.
Now another storm may alter your weekend plan.
Valentine's Weekend Snowstorm Possible For Hudson Valley
While checking the extended forecast for the Hudson Valley on Sunday, I noticed The Weather Channel is forecasting up to 8 inches of snow Saturday night into Sunday.
Snowfall Predictions For Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Rockland, Westchester, Putnam, Greene, Columbia
The weekend forecast keeps changing. But as of Monday morning, here are the expected snowfall totals for counties in the Hudson Valley.
One county may end up with nearly a foot of snow.
It's too early for most weather experts to make predictions for the weekend. Hudson Valley Weather has yet to release any snowfall totals.
Ben Noll says "a wintry mix may develop on Saturday and clear by Sunday."
