Major Snowstorm Expected To Hit New York State Next Month
Weather experts are telling New Yorkers to brace for a major snowstorm next month.
AccuWeather 2023-2024 winter season is calling for a lot of snow for New York State.
Bad Winter Predicted For New York State
AccuWeather bluntly told Northeast residents, like New Yorkers, to "Get your snow shovels ready!"
The weather company believes "millions of people" in the Northeast will see more snow than last winter.
"A strengthening El Niño will make this winter different than last year in part of the United States. It will be colder with plenty more snow for millions of people," AccuWeather states. "This winter's weather in the Northeast is expected to be much different than last winter across most of New England and the mid-Atlantic."
The bad winter may start in just a few weeks. Find out when below.
Nor'easter Possible In November In New York State
The weather team at AccuWeather believes a major snowstorm may impact New York State in November.
"An early-season nor'easter can't be ruled out either as the ingredients for a snowstorm may come together sometime in November," AccuWeather said.
Hefty Snowfall In January And February In New York State
AccuWeather also thinks January and February could bring a lot of snow. The company believes the window for "snow-producing nor'easters" that could "dish out hefty snowfall amounts" starts in late January through the month of February.