Major Disaster Declaration Issued For More New York Counties

"Record rainfall and widespread flash flooding" is forcing New York officials to request a "Major Disaster Declaration."

Once again, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is asking President Joe Biden to declare a Major Disaster Declaration

Major Disaster Declaration Request For Suffolk, Oswego and Lewis Counties

Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding In Parts Of New York City Getty Images loading...

Hochul says the Major Disaster Declaration is needed to support the ongoing recovery efforts in Suffolk, Oswego and Lewis counties "record rainfall and widespread flash flooding."

The damage happened between August 18 and August 19. If Biden approves, the declaration will grant federal recovery funding to Suffolk, Oswego and Lewis counties to cover damages and some response operations, as well as direct support for individuals and homeowners in Suffolk County, according to Hochul's office.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

“My administration is taking every measure possible to ensure the full recovery of communities affected by the mid-August severe weather,” Hochul said. “By requesting a Major Disaster Declaration, we are moving closer to getting the people of Suffolk, Oswego and Lewis county the resources they need to rebuild.”

How Does a Major Disaster Declaration Help New Yorkers?

Heavy Rain Causes Damage From Flash Flooding To The Northwest Of New York City Getty Images loading...

According to Hochul's office:

A Major Disaster Declaration secures financial assistance from the federal government, primarily through FEMA's Public Assistance Program, to provide funding to local governments and eligible non-profits for debris removal, protective measures, and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater treatment facilities, critical infrastructure sites, schools, parks and other facilities.

Allegany, Broome, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Ontario, Steuben, St. Lawrence and Yates Counties

Earlier this month, Hochul asked President Biden to declare a Major Disaster Declaration for Allegany, Broome, Delaware, Essex, Franklin, Jefferson, Ontario, Steuben, St. Lawrence and Yates counties.

President Joe Biden Attends A Get Out The Vote Rally For Gov. Hochul And NY Democrats Getty Images loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The remnants of Hurricane Debby moved through many Upstate New York counties between August 8 and 10, causing widespread flooding in those areas.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?



Keep Reading:

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.